513 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %
Stryker stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.37.
Stryker Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.05.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stryker
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.