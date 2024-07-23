3,842 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Rockport Wealth LLC

Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $107.70. 1,319,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,363. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.22. The stock has a market cap of $220.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

