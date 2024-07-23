38,315 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,648. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.