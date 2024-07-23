3,039 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2,836.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,642. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $68.70. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

