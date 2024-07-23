2,286 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Acquired by Rockport Wealth LLC

Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,427,000 after buying an additional 936,339 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,436,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 356,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 947.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 417,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 377,924 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL remained flat at $91.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,545,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,783. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

