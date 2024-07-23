22,261 Shares in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ:OBIO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. 1,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,877. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $284.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 70.18% and a negative net margin of 2,330.46%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orchestra BioMed news, insider William Reed Little bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 307,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,013. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

