21,309 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 364.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 113,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,349,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

