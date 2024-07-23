15,521 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,566. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

