1,352 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Rockport Wealth LLC

Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,005. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

