WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

WPP Stock Down 0.1 %

WPP stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Get WPP alerts:

Institutional Trading of WPP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in WPP by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 332,914 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in WPP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in WPP by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.