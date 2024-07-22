Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

WWW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.44.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 42.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

