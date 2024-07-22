WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44). Approximately 540,347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 249,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

WizzFinancial Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of £18.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other WizzFinancial news, insider Bill Newton sold 238,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50), for a total value of £92,820 ($120,046.56). 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WizzFinancial

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

