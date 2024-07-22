Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIX

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ WIX opened at $163.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.47. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 143.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.