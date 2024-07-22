Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.93. 380,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,840,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wipro by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Wipro by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,368,000 after purchasing an additional 553,433 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wipro by 6,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,854 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

