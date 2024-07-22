WhiteCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109,218.32 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $109,218.32 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00108427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011817 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.