WEMIX (WEMIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.56 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00001684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $466.48 million and approximately $14.56 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 528,757,690 coins and its circulating supply is 408,209,642 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 528,704,391.23669285 with 408,180,000.6972641 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.18381004 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,456,069.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

