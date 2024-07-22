Wedbush Trims Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price to $90.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.50.

SHAK stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,238,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $16,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,213,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,745,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

