Wedbush Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $130.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WTFC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.88. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.