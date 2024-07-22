Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $40.79 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $40.79 million and $1.46 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00047882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00015813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,117,112 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

