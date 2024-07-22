Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $266.93. 2,885,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

