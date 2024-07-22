Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.42.

VIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viking from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,250,000.

Shares of VIK opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87. Viking has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $37.16.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $718.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

