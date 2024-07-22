Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 3.3%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.18 and last traded at $88.11. Approximately 2,780,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,421,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

