Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $462.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $456.68.

Shares of VRTX opened at $491.57 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $496.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.52 and a 200 day moving average of $434.91. The firm has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $1,111,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,557,311.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,557,311.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,646 shares of company stock worth $14,169,923 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

