Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) PT Raised to $110.00

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Get Veralto alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Trading Down 0.2 %

VLTO stock opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.35. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.