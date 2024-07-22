Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.65. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 9,596 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Veradigm Trading Down 2.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Veradigm by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

