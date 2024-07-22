Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Lessened by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.80% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $58,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,580,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,361,000 after purchasing an additional 69,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.06. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.