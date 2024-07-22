Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.65 Billion Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.58% of LKQ worth $1,650,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $20,583,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,888,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in LKQ by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 227,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,154,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

LKQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 501,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,987. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $57.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

