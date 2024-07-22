Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,740,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 283,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.17% of United Airlines worth $1,759,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 494,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,008.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 247,312 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,367. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

