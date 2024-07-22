Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,671,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.84% of Manhattan Associates worth $1,669,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after buying an additional 125,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 607,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 57,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ MANH traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.99. 271,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.97 and a 12 month high of $266.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANH. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

