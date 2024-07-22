Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,913,000 after buying an additional 155,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,742,000 after purchasing an additional 628,889 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.73. 106,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $122.74.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.