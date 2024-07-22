Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Increased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,569,000 after purchasing an additional 913,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,385,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after buying an additional 140,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,596,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.95. The stock had a trading volume of 318,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average is $125.45. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

