Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $20,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $322.55. 28,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,669. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $247.52 and a 1-year high of $332.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.92 and its 200 day moving average is $307.57.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

