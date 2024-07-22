V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $14.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VFC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.19.

V.F. stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $200,768,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth $30,527,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

