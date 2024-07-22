United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,128,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 8,314,874 shares.The stock last traded at $7.79 and had previously closed at $7.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMC. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

