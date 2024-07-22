Uniswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $136.98 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $7.90 or 0.00011645 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and approximately $136.98 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

