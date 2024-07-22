UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UMH. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:UMH opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after buying an additional 629,427 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 472,307 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 280,436 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $2,930,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in UMH Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 825,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 160,503 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

