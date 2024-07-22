Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

UGP has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.65.

NYSE UGP opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 104,754 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

