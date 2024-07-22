Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $502.61.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $390.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.47. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $263,192,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,753,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.