U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $46.00 at UBS Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.72.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

