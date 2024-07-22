Trustmark (TRMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trustmark from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

