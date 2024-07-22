Trust Wallet Token (TWT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.93 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $429.32 million and approximately $20.93 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

