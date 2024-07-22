Truist Financial Raises Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $88.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 873,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,840. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

