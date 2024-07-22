TRON (TRX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $273.63 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $9.75 billion and $273.63 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000653 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000572 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,086,178,470 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.