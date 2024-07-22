Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Triumph Financial stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $95.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $579,939.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $579,939.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,452 shares of company stock worth $2,341,337. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 400,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

