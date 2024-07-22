Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 7.8 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $203.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.97. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

