TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.79% from the stock’s previous close.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.3 %

TransAlta stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.64. 433,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,785. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$8.22 and a 52-week high of C$13.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.48.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.54. TransAlta had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of C$947.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.8411458 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

TransAlta Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$96,700.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.