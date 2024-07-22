TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.18% of TransAct Technologies worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TACT. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,972. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.80.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

TACT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

