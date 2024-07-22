Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.86 and last traded at $98.89. Approximately 829,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,094,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.72.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.26, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $225,710,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,269 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

