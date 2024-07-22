TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.95

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 153567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. TowneBank’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

