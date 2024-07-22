TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price target on shares of TMX Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.75.

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$41.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.80. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$28.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.61 million. Analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

